CBI arrests 11 in West Bengal post poll violence

Kolkata

12 September 2021 20:21 IST

Seven persons were arrested on Sunday and four were arrested on Saturday

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested 11 persons in connection with the violence that took place after the Assembly polls in West Bengal.

According to the Central investigation agency, seven persons were arrested on Sunday and four persons were arrested on Saturday in connection with the ongoing investigation of two separate cases related to violence and other offences in West Bengal.

“The CBI had registered these cases on the orders of the Calcutta High Court and taken over the investigation of the cases earlier registered by the State police,” an official of the agency said.

The CBI has registered more than 30 FIRs related to the post poll violence, and filed at least three charge-sheets in incidents of post poll violence. A five-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court had on August 19 directed the CBI to prove incidents of post poll violence involving murder and sexual assault. The West Bengal government has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court’s order.