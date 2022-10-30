Over 350 fall into river after suspension bridge collapses in Gujarat's Morbi

Prime Minister’s Office announces ex-gratia; Home Ministry directs NDRF teams to reach Morbi as soon as possible.

Mahesh Langa
October 30, 2022 20:17 IST

The site of a bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi town on October 30, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

More than 350 people have apparently fallen into a flowing Macchu river when a cable bridge collapsed in Gujarat’s Morbi town on October 30 evening. As per the local administration, there were thousands of people on the bridge.

The authorities have launched a rescue operation amidst chaos at the site. The bridge was reopened after repair and renovation on October 26.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Gujarat for a three-day visit, has directed the Gujarat Chief Minister to mobilise teams on urgent basis for rescue works. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed NDRF teams to reach Morbi as soon as possible.

Mr. Patel informed that the local administration has already launched the rescue operation and injured persons are being taken to the hospitals. Rescue teams have also been dispatched from neighbouring districts of Rajkot and Surendranagar.

The Prime Minister’s Office has announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from the PMNRF for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the mishap in Morbi. The injured would be given ₹50,000.

