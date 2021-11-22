Schools to reopen in Gujarat from November 22

AHMEDABAD:

The Gujarat State Government on Sunday announced the reopening of schools for students from Classes 1 to 5 from Monday, November 22.

Gujarat’s Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said that all schools will have to adhere to COVID-19 protocols and follow rules laid down by the authorities.

While announcing the decision, Mr. Vaghani also mentioned the COVID-19 guidelines that would have to be followed by students, teachers and staff members to ensure the safe return of students back to school campuses after almost two years.

Mr. Vaghani said that attendance will not be mandatory, and all students attending classes in person will have to submit consent letters from the parents.