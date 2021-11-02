Schools fully open in 22 States, UTs

Schools have reopened for Classes 1 to 12 in 22 States and Union Territories, the Education Ministry said on Tuesday. Twelve States and UTs have opened schools only for older children.

The only States where schools are still completely closed are West Bengal and Manipur.

Over 92% of school teachers across the country have been vaccinated, and 86% of non-teaching staff in schools, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said after conducting a review of the vaccination status.

“With rapid vaccination at-scale in the country, we are looking at a future with restored normalcy and vibrancy in our schools and other educational and skilling institutions,” he said, in a tweet, after the review.

Schools in Ladakh, Punjab, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have opened for Classes 6-12, while those in Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Puducherry, and Andaman and Nicobar have opened for Classes 9-12 only. Apart from West Bengal and Manipur, where schools remain closed, all remaining States have opened schools for all classes.