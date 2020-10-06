Sajad Lone for organisational form to Gupkar Declaration

Sajad Lone. File

Srinagar

06 October 2020 21:03 IST

His party, PC, terms August 5 decisions ‘an unconscionable act of betrayal of the people of J&K’

The Sajad Lone-headed J&K Peoples Conference (PC) on Tuesday reiterated its support to the Gupkar Declaration. It said there was need to “have an organisational form and structure to the collective mechanism”, which was putting up a joint fight for the restoration of J&K’s special status as on August 4, 2019.

“All [the party] leaders expressed full confidence in the power of a collective mechanism to espouse the cause of the people of J&K. They, however, felt that the collective mechanism should have an organisational form and structure”, Mr. Lone and party leaders said in a joint statement.

The PC convened a meeting of its senior leaders on Tuesday, the first since August 5, 2019. They termed the August 5 decisions “an unconscionable act of betrayal of the people of J&K”.

‘Kashmiris treated unfairly’

PC spokesperson Adnan Ashraf Mir said, “We reject the humiliation served by Delhi on August 5. Their move was spiteful and meant to humiliate us. They have treated the Kashmiris very unfairly. It is our unanimous decision that the party will relentlessly struggle for the people of J&K”.

Six regional political parties, including the National Conference (NC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Congress, the J&K Peoples Conference (PC), the CPI(M) and the Awami National Conference (ANC), have joined hands to fight for J&K’s special status under the common banner termed as the Gupkar Declaration.

NC president and Member of Parliament Dr. Farooq Abdullah is heading the conglomerate at present and chaired its meetings so far.

JKPM backs Gupkar Declaration

J&K Peoples Movement (JKPM) president Javaid Mustufa Mir on Tuesday called on Dr. Abdullah at his residence in Srinagar and extended his party’s full support to the Gupkar Declaration.

“Mr. Mir appreciated the party president’s call for forging unity for restoration of J&K’s special status, which was unilaterally, unconstitutionally and undemocratically abrogated on 5th of August 2019”, an NC spokesman said.

The two leaders discussed various facets of “unprecedented development that took place last year on 5th of August and its far-reaching repercussions on the people of J&K”, the spokesperson added.