Supporters of Gupkar Agenda are supporters of Pakistan: BJP

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina launched a scathing attack on the mainstream parties especially the National Conference and the Congress for their Gupkar declaration last week.

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Tuesday lashed out at its rival parties in the Union Territory on their resolution to fight for the restoration of special status to the erstwhile state and said supporters of Gupkar Agenda are supporters of Pakistan . Addressing the party’s working committee meeting at its headquarters here, J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina launched a scathing attack on the mainstream parties especially the National Conference and the Congress for their Gupkar declaration last week.

“Supporters of Gupkar Agenda are supporters of Pakistan they are carrying on an anti-national agenda and are responsible for all the bloodshed in the region”, he said.

The meeting was attended by several national leaders including Union Minister Jitendra Singh through video conferencing,

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government for taking a strong decision of abrogating provisions of Articles 370 and Article 35A, the BJP president said Pakistan’s hue and cry in the UN on the issue proves that these laws were furthering the country’s agenda in India.

On August 22, six regional and national parties unanimously resolved to fight for the restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir as it existed before August 5, 2019, saying the measures taken were “spitefully shortsighted” and “grossly unconstitutional”.

‘Article 370 A denied rights to SC, STs, OBCs’

However, Mr. Raina said Tuesday, The Articles (370 and 35A) murdered the human rights of communities like Gujjar-Bakarwals, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Pahari, women, Valmikis and West Pakistani Refugees. All the residents of J&K have robustly welcomed the abrogation of these controversial Articles.

He said when the Congress and others incorporated these Articles, it was opposed strongly by all the nationalists.

Now with the abrogation of these controversial Articles, J&K will progress, he said, adding the first anniversary of last year’s decision was observed with the hoisting of the tricolour in every corner of J&K.

A Party spokesperson said the meeting passed political and economic resolutions, which focused on issues like restoration of statehood, initiation of political process, job creation, economic reforms, eradication of corruption and new projects and industries.

The centre has already promised restoration of statehood and initiation of political process. The resolution was meant to reassure the public on these issues, Mr. Raina said.

BJP National Vice-President and J&K in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, in his address, focused on the extensive working of party leaders in every single booth of the region.

National General Secretary Anil Jain said the BJP is the only party which has worked continuously for the public welfare during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dream of nationalists to have ‘Ek Nishan, Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan’ (one flag, one constitution, one leader) has been realised under the leadership of Mr. Modi and the ‘Kalank’ (black spot) on Maa Bharti has been removed, Jain said.

National General Secretary Murli Dhar Rao said that the whole of India has a special emotional bond with J&K and every activity in this region is keenly observed by every nationalist.

Pandit Nehru himself termed article 370 temporary, but still the Congress carried on with its anti-national agenda which suited evil designs of Pakistan, he said.

He said with the abrogation of Article 370, the centre has opened new gates of development for the region.

Kashmir is not complete without Kashmiri Pandits, he said, adding the BJP, with support from all regions and all religions, is striving to establish a perfect ecosystem of true secularism in the Union Territory.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh informed the meeting about various measures taken by the Centre to control the pandemic efficiently.

He also highlighted works under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat scheme.