Rebel Congress MLAs didn’t mention any problems in letters, says M.P. Governor Lalji Tandon

Bhopal

18 March 2020 11:48 IST

Assembly Speaker claimed they had resigned under duress

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Wednesday informed Vidhan Sabha Speaker N.P. Prajapati, who on Tuesday expressed concern over the security of the 16 rebel Congress MLAs in Bengaluru, that they had not stated any problems they faced in any of their letters.

In a letter to Mr. Prajapati, the Governor wrote: “You and I are continuously receiving letters from the allegedly missing MLAs. In any of the letters, wherever they are in the present, they have not stated any problems from their side.”

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Tandon further reminded the Speaker that the responsibility for the security of all citizens within a State rests with the Executive, and not with him. “So, your letter seems to have been forwarded to me by mistake,” he wrote.

Writing to the Governor on Tuesday, Mr. Prajapati had informed him that the MLAs, in Bengaluru, had written their resignations under duress, as neither they nor their family members appeared before him during submissions.

Also read: Allow 16 rebel Congress MLAs freedom to take decision without fear: Kamal Nath to Governor | Madhya Pradesh Congress moves Supreme Court seeking access to 16 ‘rebel’ MLAs

“If the resignation letters were presented willingly, then wouldn’t have their family members, acquaintances or their workers been present? This confirms the apprehension that surely the letters have been written under pressure,” he wrote to Mr. Tandon. “Isn’t this apparently a violation of the fundamental Right to Freedom under the Constitution?

Responding to the questions, Mr. Tandon wrote: “The expectation of answers must certainly be under some rules and you must have perused them. Kindly take the trouble of forwarding me the rules concerned.”

Although 22 MLAs had reportedly tendered their resignation letters, which were submitted to the Speaker by BJP leaders, the resignations of only six of them had been accepted so far. Obliquely prodding the Speaker to accept others’ resignations too, Mr. Tandon wrote: “I appreciate your independent, courageous and quick resolution relating to resignations of six of the 22 MLAs...I am aware of the confusion you are facing while dealing with the letters.”

The MLAs have pledged allegiance to Jyotiraditya Scindia, who recently defected to the BJP, but all except one told reporters in Bengaluru on Tuesday they had not joined the BJP yet, and would think about it.