Allow 16 rebel Congress MLAs freedom to take decision without fear: Kamal Nath to Governor

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on March 17 requested Governor Lalji Tandon to ensure ‘independence’ for the 16 rebel Congress MLAs “held in captivity” in Bengaluru and an atmosphere free from fear so they could take a decision.

In a letter to Mr Tandon, Mr Nath said, “They have been made to stay in a hostage-like situation where no one can meet them, talk to them, and they are being stopped from returning to Bhopal, while BJP leaders are meeting them, influencing their minds... forcing them to make false statements before the media.”

Meanwhile, the State BJP leaders approached Governor requesting him to block all decisions taken by the government in the past three days, after three Congress leaders were appointed to head State Commissions.

Mr. Nath implored the Governor to allow them freedom so that they could stay home for five-seven days “in an open environnement without any kind of pressure or fear or influence so that with an independent mind they can take a decision.”

Resignations of the MLAs, supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia, are pending with the Speaker.

Furthermore, he pointed to several letters and meetings with the Governor where he had stated MLAs were brought to Bengaluru by BJP leaders in chartered flights and with the aid of the Karnataka police and were held hostage.

On Monday, Mr. Tandon had directed him to prove a majority before March 17. Mr. Nath wrote that it would be “unconstitutional for being completely baseless” for the Governor to conclude the government didn’t have a majority in the Vidhan Sabha if the test wasn’t conducted within the prescribed time framework.

Moreover, he asserted that in the past 15 months, the government had proved its majority on several occasions in the Assembly. “Now if the BJP is making the accusation that I don’t have a majority, they can move a no-confidence motion. It has been brought to my notice that they have already given a proposal for the motion which is pending before the Speaker. When the Speaker proceeds with it according to the rules, then automatically it will be proved that we the majority.”

Alluding to a letter of the Governor on Monday, Mr. Nath said Mr. Tandon didn’t consider it appropriate to mention why the Vidhan Sabha session was adjourned. “Like you know our country and the world is affected by the coronavirus and the World Health Organisations has declared it a global pandemic,” he wrote.

The Government of India, he added, had released an advisory in this regard and had issued instructions to stay away from ceremonies, public places and crowds. “That’s why the Vidhan Sabha Speaker has adjourned the proceedings to 11 a.m. on March 26,” he wrote.

In a continuing spar between Mr. Nath and Mr. Tandon through letters, Mr. Nath wrote: “In my 40-year-long political life I have always been respectful and upheld propriety. After reading your letter dated March 16, I am upset that you have accused me of not abiding by Parliamentary propriety. I didn’t have any such intention , still if you felt so, I express regret.”

Responding to Mr. Nath’s previous letter, the Governor had shot back saying the language and tone of his letter was “not in consonance with Parliamentary propriety.” The Chief Minister had accused Mr. Tandon of overstepping powers conferred on him under the Constitution and held his “prima facie belief” of the government being in minority based on the BJP’s opinion, while ignoring the Congress government’s charge against it.

Both the BJP and the Governor had claimed the government had wilfully ignored the Governor’s direction to conduct the test on Monday, as Mr. Tandon contended prima facie the government was in minority, a charge refuted by Mr. Nath who claimed it was the Speaker’s domain to decide on a floor test.

In the letter on Tuesday, however, Mr. Nath informed the Governor that he had forwarded all his directions addressed to him to the Speaker.