Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot discharged from hospital after angioplasty

JAIPUR

29 August 2021 18:36 IST

Artery blockade occurred because of post-COVID complications, according to doctors

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who underwent an angioplasty after the detection of a block in one of his coronary arteries, was discharged from the Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital here on Sunday following his recovery. A stent was placed successfully in his artery in which 90% blockade was found.

Mr. Gehlot, 70, was advised to take rest for the next few days at his residence, where he will be under the observation of doctors. While at the hospital, he met the patients admitted to the cardiac care unit and enquired about their health.

Mr. Gehlot posted a message on his Twitter account saying he had reached his official residence safely. “I would like to thank all the staff including the doctors, nursing staff, ward boys and sweepers of SMS Hospital, who took good care of me,” he tweeted.

Advertising

Advertising

“I have observed that all the patients admitted to the SMS Hospital are served well. The hospital staff deserves praise for its efforts,” The minimally invasive medical procedure of angioplasty was conducted on him on Friday.

The Chief Minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 29 and faced medical issues after recovery. He said he did not have cardiac issues before his infection and the blockade, according to doctors, had occurred because of post-COVID complications.