Rajasthan bans gatherings exceeding 50 people at all public places

JAIPUR

17 March 2020 20:48 IST

Our collective responsibility to ensure precautions are taken, says CM Gehlot

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday banned all gatherings exceeding 50 people at public places till March 31 to check the spread of the COVID-19. The restriction was imposed through an order issued under the Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Act, 1957, in compliance with the directions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The ban would be applicable to tourist spots, museums, historical monuments, forts, parks, sports grounds, zoo, spa, wildlife reserves, public fairs, marts, swimming pools and cultural and social centres, said Additional Chief Secretary (Medical & Health) Rohit Kumar Singh.

OVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Gehlot, who addressed an all-party meeting and interacted separately with the religious leaders of various communities, said the government’s focus was on ensuring that the spread was contained as soon as possible. “It is our collective responsibility to make the people aware and be prepared... Everyone should take precautions,” he said.

The Chief Minister asked religious leaders to convey the message of precaution to the devotees visiting holy places and keep the numbers minimum during festivals and auspicious days. He discussed with the political leaders the ways to minimise meetings, events and programmes for some time.

The situation will be reviewed after March 31 and appropriate decision taken. The High Court, lower courts and tribunals will hear only urgent and essential matters till that date.

Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty said at a meeting convened through video conferencing in Jodhpur that the lawyers would be required to get the urgent matters listed a day in advance, while the time of oral arguments would be reduced to the extent possible. The personal presence of the accused in appeals and revisions would be exempted till March 31.

Watch | COVID-19: Dos and don'ts from the Health Ministry

The lower courts will take up only bail and stay applications, remand matters and dying declarations, while steps would be taken to limit the gatherings in court rooms and premises.

Rajasthan has so far reported four positive cases, including a tourist couple from Italy. The Italian woman was shifted to the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences after recovery, while three others have been kept in isolation at the Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital here.