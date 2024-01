Rahul Gandhi dares Assam Police to file more FIRs; says he won't be intimidated

January 24, 2024 11:58 am | Updated 11:59 am IST - Barpeta (Assam)

A day after Guwahati Police filed a case against him and other Congress leaders for allegedly provoking crowd, Rahul Gandhi dared the BJP-ruled state to file "as many cases as they can" but still he will not be intimidated.

Addressing his first public meeting on the 7th day of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Barpeta district, the Congress leader slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and termed him the "most corrupt CM" of the country with a series of allegations related to land and areca nut.

"I don't know how Himanta Biswa Sarma got the idea that he can intimidate me by filing cases. File as many cases as you can. File 25 more cases, you can't intimidate me. BJP-RSS can't intimidate me", he added.

The Guwahati Police suo motu registered an FIR on January 23 against Mr. Gandhi and other leaders for wanton acts of violence in the state capital.

"The BJP-RSS wants to wipe out the language, culture, and history of Assam. They want to run Assam from Nagpur, but we will not allow it. Assam will be run from Assam only", Mr. Gandhi said.

Alleging that a series of corruption is taking place in Assam, the Congress leader termed Mr. Sarma as the "most corrupt CM" in the country.

"While he (Sarma) speaks to you, he steals your land. While you chew betel nut, he corners the supari business. He has taken land in Kaziranga National Park also", Mr. Gandhi said.

The Congress MP also alleged that the hearts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Mr. Sarma are "filled with hatred".

