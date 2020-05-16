Policeman dies of COVID-19 in Mumbai; 10th cop to die in Maharashtra

Mumbai

16 May 2020 00:56 IST

Over 150 police personnel tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra since Thursday evening, taking the number of coronavirus cases in the police force to 1,153, officials said

A 57-year-old police official died of COVID-19 in Mumbai on Friday, an official release said.

The official, attached to the Motor Transport Department, had been sent on leave for the last 15 days in view of the raging pandemic as he was considered to be in the high-risk age group.

So far, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed lives of 10 police personnel in Maharashtra — seven in Mumbai and one each in Nashik, Pune and Solapur.

It included 127 officers and 1,026 constables. 174 police personnel have recovered from infection.