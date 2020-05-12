COVID-19 cases in police force cross 1,000 mark

The number of COVID-19 cases among Maharashtra Police personnel reached a whopping 1,007 on Monday, with 106 officers and 901 constables having contracted the novel coronavirus so far.

According to data shared by the police, 91 officers and 796 constables are under treatment, while seven died and the rest have recovered.

Officers said the Mumbai Police Commissionerate continues to be a cause for concern, with 394 of the 1,007 COVID-19 cases being reported among its personnel as of Monday morning.

PPE supply

Officers said attempts are under way to ensure a continuous supply of personal protective equipment to police personnel. All personnel above the age of 55 have already been sent on compulsory leave, and shift timings for on-ground personnel have been modified so that each person gets 24 hours of rest after each shift.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh on Monday visited the northern suburbs and interacted with personnel posted to enforce nakabandis at Malad, Malwani, Goregaon, Kandivali and other locations. Mr. Singh also visited the Dahisar check naka, a crucial entry-exit point to the city that is witnessing an exodus of migrants leaving for their hometowns.

“We briefed him on the nitty-gritty of the bandobast and the precautions taken to ensure the safety of our personnel. We also voiced our concerns on the issue,” an officer with the Dahisar police station said. Mr. Singh had earlier visited the JJ Marg police station, where 34 personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lockdown violations

Meanwhile, the police have so far registered more than 1.03 lakh cases against lockdown violators across the State and collected ₹3.87 crore in fines. The police have also arrested 19,630 offenders so far and seized 55,784 vehicles.