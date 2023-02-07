PM Modi to inaugurate Dawoodi Bohra community’s Arabic Academy in Mumbai on Feb 10

February 07, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - MUMBAI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mumbai on February 10, weeks after his last visit on January 19, for the inauguration of the Dawoodi Bohra community’s Arabic Academy in Andheri East.

Mr. Modi will share the dais with Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the 53rd al-Dai al-Mutlaq and the present leader of the worldwide Dawoodi Bohra community, during the ceremony, a senior member of the community said.

“A large number of people from across the globe are going to attend the ceremony which will see the participation of Prime Minister Modi and His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin. We will also offer special prayers on that day,” he said.

On January 19, Prime Minister Modi along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis launched and laid the foundation stones of a string of projects worth more than ₹38,000 crore in Mumbai, ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.

After the opening of the Arabic Academy, Mr. Modi is also expected to visit the Indian Naval base in Colaba and later flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains to Solapur and Shirdi from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.