Odisha STF seizes 1.749 kg brown sugar

BHUBANESWAR

12 March 2020 19:23 IST

Consumption steadily rising due to growing urbanisation in State, say police

The Special Task Force of the Odisha police has seized 1.749 kg brown sugar on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, biggest ever in its history.

Following a tip off about a transaction on Wednesday, the STF conducted a raid in the tri-junction area of Pipli, Jatni and Airfield police station and arrested three persons.

“The police have achieved a major success in its war against brown sugar trade. This is the biggest-ever seizure in the State,” said DGP Abhay here on Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising

Also read|1,700 kg marijuana seized in Odisha

The STF has so far has seized 4.027 kg brown sugar in 2020. The significance of the achievement can be gauged from the fact that in 2019, all other agencies of the Odisha police seized 2.56 kg.

The cumulative seizure in 2018 was 635 gm, 1.782 kg in 2017 and 541 gm in 2016.

“The consumption of brown sugar is steadily rising due to growing urbanisation. One gram consists of 10-15 small packets. Each packet is charged ₹300 to ₹400 in the local market. Major suppliers operate from Balasore district, considered as gateway of drug trafficking,” said Jai Narayan Pankaj, STF DIG.

The drug use in Odisha is, however, low compared to some other States. During the past three to four months, the STF has tightened the noose around drug-peddlers by strengthening its intelligence network. Based on inputs, raids are conducted immediately.

The STF personnel suspect the contraband is originating from Lalgola area in Murshidabad district of West Bengal and consignments are coming to Odisha through Balasore district which shares border with West Bengal. The State police also believe that drug supply from Murshidabad is also making its way to Jharkhand. The DGP said both the Odisha and the West Bengal police were working in close coordination to end the menace.