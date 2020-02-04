1,700 kg marijuana seized in Odisha

The Odisha police on Monday seized over 1,700 kg of marijuana from a mini-truck in the Digapahandi area in Ganjam district.

The contraband was being smuggled from Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district to Puri. The vehicle driver, Biswaranjan Biswal of Balakati near Bhubaneswar, was arrested.

The mini-truck was intercepted near Dengaosta by a police team. The 17-quintal ganja was packed in 59 gunny bags. It is suspected that the narcotic was grown in remote areas of Gajapati district.