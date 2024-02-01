Nitish Kumar’s core EBC voters miffed at latest U-turn in Bihar, but root for Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha poll

February 01, 2024 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - Nalanda

Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar’s latest U-turn of returning to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar has not gone down well with the members of his core vote bank — the Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) — but in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election, they unequivocally expressed their support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA’s return to power at the Centre.

Though Mr. Kumar has retained the loyalty of the Kurmis, the OBC community that he hails from in Nalanda district, EBCs in Assembly constituencies on his home turf aired their grievances against the JD(U) chief as well as the BJP, which extended support to him to become the Chief Minister for the ninth time on January 28.

According to the Bihar government’s recent caste-based survey, the EBCs account for 36% of the State’s population. In the past, this large chunk of voters has remained loyal to Mr. Kumar, allowing him to remain in power for 18 years.

Dinesh Thakur, 45, a resident of Kurmiya Bigha village, who hails from the Nai (barber) community, which falls under the EBC category, in the Hilsa Assembly constituency said even though the BJP has a hand in Mr. Kumar severing ties with the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance), comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and the Left parties, he will vote for Mr. Modi in the general election.

Expressing his anger at the JD(U) chief, Mr. Thakur said he should not have formed another alliance. “People lose their character through frequent flip-flops. Nitishji knew everything about the RJD before tying up with it. No doubt that he has done a lot of work to improve roads and power supply, but this U-turn was not expected from him,” he said.

‘No other option’

In the Islampur constituency, 30 km away, Kailash Thakur, 60, a member of the Nai community in Korawan village, said he has sympathy for RJD leader and former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, but there is no alternative to Mr. Kumar and the BJP in Bihar.

“Nitish did excellent work in his first and second terms, and brought a turnaround on every front. His downfall began in the third term when Modiji became the Prime Minister. He has not been able to forge a stable alliance since then and kept on oscillating like a pendulum. But we don’t have an option other than Nitishji and BJP. We sympathise with Tejashwi, but we want Modiji at the Centre,” he said.

Dharmendra Kumar, from the Mali (florist) community in Biharsharif’s Noorsarai area, which comes under the Nalanda Assembly constituency, said he is confused about whom to vote for now. “It was better to impose President’s Rule followed by a fresh election if it was necessary to change the government. It seems there is no value for our vote. I am thinking of voting for the NOTA (none of the above) option in the Assembly election. However, Modiji is doing good work at the Centre,” he said.

Jagarnath Vishwakarma, from the Lohar (blacksmith) community in the Biharsharif constituency, accused Mr. Kumar of playing with the emotions of voters and vowed to teach the JD(U) and the BJP a lesson in the Assembly election in 2025. He added that Mr. Yadav had raised genuine concern over the need to generate jobs and had fulfilled the promise after coming to power.

“It’s true that after Tejashwi become part of the government, many people secured jobs. There was no indication that the government would change; it happened suddenly. Nitish Kumar is a mystery; it is hard for anyone to understand him. The BJP is equally responsible. Why did it accept him after saying that its doors are closed. Let the Assembly election come, we will teach them a lesson,” Mr. Vishwarkarma said.

Ram Bachchan Sharma, from the Badhai (carpenter) community in Biharsharif, held both the BJP and the RJD responsible for Mr. Kumar’s recurrent somersaults and termed him a politician with no ideology. “Why is everyone blaming Nitish and not BJP and RJD for always accepting him as their leader? BJP should have gone alone in the polls because the people of our community are standing firm with Modiji. There was no need to take him [Mr. Kumar],” he said.

Though women voters had words of praise for the Chief Minister, they also criticised his frequent shifting of loyalties. Ranjan Devi, a mother of three and Dalit resident of Lakhnu Bigha village in the Asthawan constituency, who runs a small cosmetics shop, said Mr. Kumar has given reservation for women in gram panchayats and cash benefits for girls who clear Classes 10 and 12, and graduation. “Nitish has done a lot for women, but he spoils the atmosphere by switching sides,” she said.

Urmila Kumari, an ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker in Manorampur village, urged the government to raise the monthly wages of ASHA workers from ₹1,000 to ₹2,500, and praised Mr. Modi for giving reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State legislatures.

The Chief Minister, however, faces a tough challenge from first-time and young voters who favour Mr. Yadav. “Injustice has been done to Tejashwi Yadav. It is really sad that Nitishji has cheated him again. He is a young leader and Nitish should have promoted him. The recent U-turn proves that Nitish cannot survive without the CM’s chair, which will not remain with him forever,” said Munna Kumar, a first-time voter and resident of Keshavpur village in Hilsa.

‘Country in safe hands’

Shashi Kumar, a 22-year-old resident of the same village whose father, Jagendra Paswan, works as a mason, said though they are “looking for a change” in the State, the country is “in safe hands”.

