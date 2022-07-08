NDA presidential nominee Droupdi Murmu reaches home State Odisha to rousing reception

NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu being received at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar airport on July 8, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

July 08, 2022 14:11 IST

She holds discussion with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik about her candidature

The National Democratic Alliance Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu, who is on a whirlwind tour of the country mobilizing support in favour of her candidature, arrived her home State to a rousing reception at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Hundreds of people including Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assembly and political leaders had thronged the airport area before arrival of Ms. Murmu, whose election to India’s top constitutional position is almost certain.

Traditional dance troupes from different districts were seen performing to rhythmic beating of drums and cymbals. Enthusiastic crowd waved her posters and chanted her name as she emerged from the airport. BJP MPs and MLAs also queued up before State Guest House to welcome her.

Ms. Murmu was a two-time MLA and Minister in Odisha before becoming Jharkhand Governor. She addressed a gathering of meeting of MLAs and MPs. Later, she held discussion with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik about her candidature.

NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik during her presidential election campaign in Bhubaneswar on July 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

“I had tied Rakhi on CM’s hand. When he was abroad he spoke to me. I am a rural woman and as a minister I had worked a lot,” said Ms. Murmu.

“I appeal to everyone to support her as she hails from Odisha,” Odisha CM said.

“Droupadi Murmu ji is the perfect choice made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She is a woman who belongs to tribal community. Everyone in the country is excited about her candidature,” said Aparajita Sarangi, Member of Parliament of Bhubaneswar. Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari too hailed selection of Ms. Murmu as presidential candidature as historic.

Value of each vote of the MLAs in Odisha Assembly is 149 which have been calculated on the basis of the State’s population in 1971 census. The State has 147 MLAs. The party position in Odisha Assembly is BJD (112), BJP (22), Congress (9), expelled from BJD (2), CPM (1) and independent (1). The support of Congress and lone CPM MLA for Ms Murmu is not yet known.

Political observers said the need for complexities of vote estimation would not arise as she had already been assured of majority of electoral college for presidential election.

Although the BJD is not part of NDA, the regional party has shown unusual enthusiasm in eliciting support for the former Governor of Jharkhand. When BJP President J. P. Nadda announced her candidature on June 21, Mr. Patnaik took to social media sites saying PM Mr. Modi had held discussion about the decision.

Subsequently, he urged all political parties in Odisha to vote Ms. Murmu as she hails from the State. During past one week, at the behest of Mr. Patnaik, senior BJD MLAs were meeting Congress leadership and MLAs seeking support for Ms. Murmu.