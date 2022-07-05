Droupadi Murmu meets NDA lawmakers in Bihar to seek support

Amarnath Tewary July 05, 2022 22:11 IST

Amarnath Tewary July 05, 2022 22:11 IST

NDA‘s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu speaks during a meeting to seek support in Patna, on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

NDA’s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu visited Patna on Tuesday and interacted with lawmakers of the ruling alliance, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, to seek their support. Earlier, Mr. Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Trakishore Prasad and Renu Devi, State BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal, former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Ministers Nityanand Rai and Pashupati Kumar Paras and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan welcomed Ms. Murmu at the Patna airport. Also read:Being Droupadi Murmu — the arc of a gritty career and diverse people’s struggles “Our party has already announced support to Ms. Murmu. It is my pleasure that a tribal woman is set to become President of India and I’ve full faith that Ms. Murmu will win the election with a thumping majority”, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told media persons after meeting Ms. Murmu. State BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal said it was heartening to note that a Santhali Adivasi woman was set to become the President of the country. “Ms Murmu has a clean image and she has no connection with any controversy”, he said while appealing to the Opposition parties as well to extend support to her. Ms. Murmu met NDA leaders at a hotel in Patna. Earlier, soon after her arrival in the city, Ms. Murmu paid floral tributes to the statue of tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda.



