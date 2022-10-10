Mulayam Singh's mortal remains arrive at native Saifai village

Samajwadi Party founder passed away on October 10

PTI Etawah (U.P.):
October 10, 2022 19:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Family members near the mortal remains of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, in Saifai on October 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The body of Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav arrived at his native Saifai village in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah on Monday evening, hours after the leader died at a Gurugram hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The body was brought here at Saifai village from Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital.

It has been kept at Saifai Mela Festival for darshan and the cremation will take place on Tuesday afternoon.

Mulayam Singh Yadav: A life in pictures

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides a large number of people who waited for the mortal remains at the venue, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, former MP Dharmendra Yadav and other family members were present when the body was taken out from an ambulance.

Mulayam's brother Shivpal Yadav was seen comforting Akhilesh Yadav, placing his hand on his shoulder as the latter broke down.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Soon after the body was laid for the last darshans, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and BJP State president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary arrived and paid their tributes.

They also extended their condolences to Akhilesh Yadav.

Also read: Mulayam Singh Yadav’s death reactions | Leaders pay tribute

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Bihar CM Nitesh Kumar are likely to arrive here at Saifai.

Traders in the district have decided to keep the markets closed on October 11 as a mark of respect to their leader. Mr. Yadav, a former Defence Minister who had also served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh three times, passed away at 82 on Monday.

A video on PM Modi remembering Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Uttar Pradesh
death
political parties

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app