Mulayam Singh's mortal remains arrive at native Saifai village

Family members near the mortal remains of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, in Saifai on October 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The body of Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav arrived at his native Saifai village in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah on Monday evening, hours after the leader died at a Gurugram hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The body was brought here at Saifai village from Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital.

It has been kept at Saifai Mela Festival for darshan and the cremation will take place on Tuesday afternoon.

Mulayam Singh Yadav: A life in pictures

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides a large number of people who waited for the mortal remains at the venue, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, former MP Dharmendra Yadav and other family members were present when the body was taken out from an ambulance.

Mulayam's brother Shivpal Yadav was seen comforting Akhilesh Yadav, placing his hand on his shoulder as the latter broke down.

Soon after the body was laid for the last darshans, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and BJP State president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary arrived and paid their tributes.

They also extended their condolences to Akhilesh Yadav.

Also read: Mulayam Singh Yadav’s death reactions | Leaders pay tribute

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Bihar CM Nitesh Kumar are likely to arrive here at Saifai.

Traders in the district have decided to keep the markets closed on October 11 as a mark of respect to their leader. Mr. Yadav, a former Defence Minister who had also served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh three times, passed away at 82 on Monday.