Maharashtra Cyber asks social media platforms to remove 36 offensive posts after Tripura violence

Mumbai

17 November 2021 19:23 IST

Maharashtra Cyber, a nodal agency for cyber security and investigation for the state, has asked different social media platforms to delete at least 36 "offensive" posts found circulating in the wake of alleged communal incidents in Tripura, an official said on Wednesday.

Last week, various places in Amravati, Nanded, Malegaon (Nashik), Washim and Yavatmal in Maharashtra had witnessed stone-pelting during rallies taken out by some organisations protesting the violence in Tripura.

"Maharashtra Cyber was constantly monitoring the social media platforms to avoid untoward incidents after the violence in Amravati, Nashik rural, Nanded, Yavatmal and Washim. The cyber wing has identified at least 36 offensive posts on social media platforms, most of them on Twitter," the official said.

At least 25 such objectionable posts were found on Twitter, six on Facebook and five on Instagram. They were found posted on the platforms between November 12 and 15, he said.

"In those posts, the users had spread misinformation, which could have posed problems in terms of the law and order situation," the official said, adding that in some posts, videos and photos of violence were shared, which could hurt the sentiments of some community.

"Taking cognisance of those posts, Maharashtra Cyber sent letters to the concerned social media platforms, asking them to delete the posts. Accordingly, some posts have been deleted, while others will be removed soon," he said.

On November 12, stone-pelting was witnessed in Amravati, Malegaon and some other cities in Maharashtra during rallies taken out by Muslim organisations protesting against the violence in Tripura.

On November 13, a mob hurled stones at shops in Amravati's Rajkamal Chowk area during a bandh (shut-down) called by the BJP, prompting the police to impose curfew.

Recently, Tripura witnessed incidents of arson, looting and violence after reports emerged from Bangladesh that the Hindu minorities there had been attacked during ‘Durga Puja’ on allegations of blasphemy.