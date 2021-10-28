Tripura police caution people on bid to spread rumours

The Tripura police on Wednesday warned people of attempts to spread communally sensitive news and rumours centring incidents in the Panisagar and Dharmanagar subdivisions. In late night tweets, the police said certain elements were spreading bogus information by using fake social media IDs.

Terming the law and order situation in the State absolutely normal, the police appealed to the people of all communities to refrain from supporting and subscribing to such fake IDs and forwarding false information and fake pictures. Specific cases had been registered against the perpetrators, they warned.

The statements posted on Twitter underlined attempts to disturb the peaceful communal situation of Tripura. Police requested every citizen to help maintain law and order and peace.

Earlier in the day, the police headquarters said the north Tripura district police were taking lawful action in connection with incidents that occurred on Tuesday.

Some shops were vandalised, stones pelted on a few houses and cars damaged in sporadic incidents in Panisagar and adjacent Dharmanagar after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad held a rally to protest attacks on Hindu establishments and places of worship in Bangladesh.

Witnesses confirmed that no mosque in two neighbouring subdivisions was burnt during the tension on Tuesday. The district administration clamped Section 144 in both subdivisions to maintain law and order.

Police and intelligence agencies are trying to trace the source of malicious campaigns on social media #SaveTripuraMuslims and #TripuraMuslimsUnderAttack.

Meanwhile, the Congress has announced an eight-hour sit-in here on Thursday to protest against the incidents allegedly perpetrated by the VHP.