ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra CM to skip Ram temple consecration, to tour Ayodhya later

January 21, 2024 11:53 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - Mumbai

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, too, had told reporters in Nagpur that he would visit Ayodhya next month for “Ram seva”

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on January 21 said that while he would not be attending the idol consecration ceremony at the Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya on January 22, he was planning, instead, to take his Cabinet, as well as MLAs and MPs from the State, to do “darshan” at the temple later on.

“Instead of a handful of people attending the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya, I would like to take all State Cabinet members as well as MLAs and Parliamentarians later,” said Mr. Shinde, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Tata Marathon meet.

“This temple is about our faith and pride. I would like to take officials and devotees to Ayodhya,” he added, saying instructions have been given to officials to carry out a cleanliness drive in temples and to decorate them with lights ahead of Monday’s ceremony.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, too, had told reporters in Nagpur that he would visit Ayodhya next month for “Ram seva”.

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray received his invitation for the consecration ceremony via “speed post”.

Criticising the government’s treatment of the Thackeray family, the party’s MP Sanjay Raut said, “Lord Ram will curse you. All film stars have been invited, but the Thackeray family, so closely associated with the [Ram Janmabhoomi] movement, is being treated in such a manner.”

Dismissing Mr. Raut’s claims, Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant explained that speed post was chosen for a “quicker delivery”. “This was to ensure that the invitation reached in time,” he said.

Mr. Thackeray, who will not be attending the consecration ceremony either, will embark on a two-day visit to Nashik on Monday instead, with his plans including prayers at the Kalaram temple, and prayers at the Godavari river bank.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US