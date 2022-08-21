Mahapanchayat held in support of jailed politician Shrikant Tyagi in Noida

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh addresses a press conference after the arrest of Noida-based politician Shrikant Tyagi, in Noida, on August 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

A major congregation of the Tyagi community started in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Sunday in support of jailed politician Shrikant Tyagi who has been booked for assaulting a woman and misusing State government symbols on his car.

The congregation started around 10 a.m. at the Ramlila ground in Gejha village on the call of locals even as hundreds of community members from parts of western Uttar Pradesh like Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bulandshahr, Baghpat and Hapur reached Noida for the programme.

"Humare gaon mein BJP netaon ka pravesh band hai (Entry of BJP politicians is prohibited in our village," read a banner displayed at the entry of Gejha village which announced the Mahapanchayat.

Shrikant Tyagi was arrested on August 9 from Meerut after he remained absconding for four days after assaulting and abusing a woman co-resident of his Grand Omaxe society in Sector 93B.

Until he went underground, Mr. Tyagi had claimed to be a BJP functionary but the party had denied any links with him.

Police officials said security has been stepped up in Noida with deployment of hundreds of policemen and rapid action force (RAF) personnel being pressed into duty over law and order concerns.

Security has also been stepped up at the offices and hospitals belonging to Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha MP and BJP leader Mahesh Sharma in a precautionary measure, the police said.

The Tyagi community is believed to be unhappy with Mr. Sharma over his role during the Shrikant Tyagi episode earlier this month. They are also upset over Mr. Sharma's alleged use of derogatory words against the community, even as the former Union Minister has denied making such remarks.

Meanwhile, traffic was diverted on several routes in Noida in view of the event as scores of people landed in cars, motorcycles, and tractors from parts of western U.P. for the mahapanchayat.