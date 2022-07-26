Other States

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Allahabad HC rejects Ashish Mishra's bail plea

Ashish Mishra and other accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, being produced in a court in Lakhimpur. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Lucknow July 26, 2022 14:04 IST
Updated: July 26, 2022 14:04 IST

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, rejected the bail plea of Ashish Mishra alias Monu, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra 'Teni', and the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case which had left four farmers dead.

The Justice Krishna Pahal Bench said Ashish is politically so influential that he could influence the witnesses and affect the trial.

The Bench had reserved its order on July 15 after completing the hearing.

On February 10, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court granted bail to Ashish but the Supreme Court cancelled it and directed the high court to decide his plea after affording adequate opportunity to the victims.

Accordingly, the High Court heard his bail petition afresh.

Mr. Mishra is a co-accused in the killing of four farmers and a journalist at Tikunia in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 last year.

The farmers and the journalist were mowed down by a speeding vehicle. In the ensuing violence, two BJP workers and the driver of a vehicle were killed by an agitated mob.

Two FIRs were lodged in connection with the violence.

