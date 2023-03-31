Indore temple stepwell collapse: Death toll rises to 35, 14 others rescued

March 31, 2023 08:24 am | Updated 09:14 am IST - Indore

The death toll in the Indore temple stepwell collapse incident has increased to 35, Indore Collector Dr. Ilayaraja. T said on Friday.

"A total of 35 people died, one missing and 14 people have been rescued. Two people returned home safely after getting treatment. The search operation to trace persons reported missing is underway," Indore Collector said. "The 18 hours long rescue operation started at around 12:30 on Thursday, and is still ongoing," Collector Ilayaraja. T added.

According to officials, a team of 75 army personnel along with NDRF and SDRF is engaged in the operation. The incident happened after the roof of a stepwell collapsed during a 'hawan' organized at Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in Patel Nagar area of Madhya Pradesh's Indore on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced ₹5 lakh exgratia to the kin of the deceased while ₹50,000 to the injured. "An ex-gratia amount of ₹5 lakh will be given to the next of kin of the deceased while ₹50,000 will be given to the injured," Mr. Chouhan told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Chouhan to take stock of the situation. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and took an update on the situation. The State Government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers are with all those affected and their families."

