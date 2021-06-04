Hindu outfit demands security for U.P. temple priest

Swami Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, the chief priest of the Dasna Devi temple.

Ghaziabad (UP)

04 June 2021 08:34 IST

According to Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, two men were arrested after they were found moving suspiciously inside the Dasna Devi temple premises

The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha on Thursday demanded security for Dasna Devi temple priest Swami Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, a day after two men moving suspiciously inside its premises were arrested.

The outfit submitted a memorandum, addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, to Additional City Magistrate Vinay Singh on Thursday demanding 'Y' category security cover for the priest.

Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha spokesperson B.K. Sharma 'Hanuman' said the two men were arrested after they were found moving suspiciously inside the temple premises.

Surgical blades were found during the search of their belongings, the priest said.

Confirming the arrests, a police officer said a case has been registered and probe underway.

Last month, the Delhi Police had claimed to have arrested a man who was allegedly contracted for killing Saraswati.

Senior police officials said John Mohammad Dar, a resident of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, was apprehended from a hotel in Paharganj in the national capital along with a pistol and two magazines as well as with saffron clothes, allegedly for using it as a cover to gain entry into the temple situated in Ghaziabad.