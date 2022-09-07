Go to Pakistan for ‘Bharat jodo’: Assam CM to Rahul Gandhi

Himanta Biswa Sarma also said the Congress campaign was comedy of the century

Special Correspondent GUWAHATI:
September 07, 2022 14:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. | Photo Credit: PTI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday took a swipe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi ahead of launching the ‘Bharat jodo yatra’ from Kanniyakumari.

ADVERTISEMENT

Terming the campaign as a ‘comedy of the century’, the Chief Minister advised Mr Gandhi to go to Pakistan for the campaign.

The yatra entails covering 3,500 km across the country in about 150 days.

“The Bharat that we live in today is resilient, robust, and united. India was divided in 1947 due to Congress,” Mr Sarma said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is no benefit of starting this yatra in India. Rahul Gandhi should go to Pakistan for ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ if they want unification,” he said on Twitter.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

 Mr Sarma had quit Congress in 2015 following differences with former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. He joined the BJP along with a few Congress MLAs and went on to become the party’s pointsman for the northeast.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app