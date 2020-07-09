Vikas Dubey, wanted for killing 8 U.P. policemen, arrested in Ujjain

A poster of Vikas Dubey in Meerut. Special arrangement

Vikas Dubey, wanted for allegedly shooting dead eight policemen in Kanpur’s Bikru village last week, was arrested in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, the State’s Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Thursday.

Two of Dubey's associates Bittu and Suresh have also been arrested, Mr. Mishra said adding that Uttar Pradesh police are on their way.

Vikas, on the run since the intervening night of July 2 and 3, was arrested near a temple in Ujjain. The exact details are still awaited as to whether the gangster surrendered or was arrested first after a guard at the Mahakal temple reportedly recognised him and informed the nearest police outpost.

“Our police doesn’t leave anyone. They have arrested Vikas [Dubey] too and he is in our custody,” Mr. Mishra told reporters, describing if as a huge success for Madhya Pradesh.

There has been no confirmation or response yet from Uttar Pradesh police which had declared a bounty of ₹5 lakh on Vikas following the ambush in Bikru.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath on the phone regarding the arrest. The police will hand over Vikas to the Uttar Pradesh police, said an official at the Madhya Pradesh CMO.

Mr. Chouhan said “Those who think their sins will be washed away by taking shelter under Mahakal [temple], they’ve not known Mahakal in the first place. Our government is not going to spare any criminal,” and congratulated the State police.

Akhilesh seeks clarification

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has asked the government to clarify if it was a surrender or arrest.

Mr. Yadav also demanded that Vikas’ call detail record be made public so that the “real collusion” could be revealed.