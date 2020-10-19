Farooq questioning: BJP employing agencies after failing to fight politically, says National Conference

Srinagar

19 October 2020 13:52 IST

‘The Enforcement Directorate’s summons to Farooq Abdullah is clearly the result of the unity that he has been able to forge among mainstream political parties in J&K,’ says a party spokesman

The National Conference (NC) on Monday said the BJP had “resorted to employing its agencies for the task, after failing to politically fight party president Dr. Farooq Abdullah”.

“The Enforcement Directorate’s summons to Dr. Abdullah is clearly the result of the unity that Dr. Sahib has been able to forge among mainstream political parties in J&K. This is the price one faces when opposed to BJP’s ideology and divisive politics,“ a NC spokesman said in a statement.

He charged the recent history was witness to how BJP had been employing “coercion and intimidation” through various departments to target the Opposition leaders across the country. “The recent ED summons to Dr. Farooq Abdullah is a case in point. Dr. Abdullah continues to maintain his innocence and will cooperate with the authorities in what is nothing but a witch-hunt,” he added.

Advertising

Advertising

The NC spokesman said the timing of ED move was “very clear”.

“His previous summons were just before the Aug. 5 last year and today’s summons comes within days of forming the People’s Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration, of which Dr. Farooq Abdullah has taken a lead,” the spokesman said.

Political vendetta: Omar

NC vice-president Omar Abdullah also tweeted on the issue: “The party will be responding to this ED summons shortly. This is nothing less than political vendetta coming days after the formation of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. To set the record straight no raids are being conducted at Dr. Sahib’s residence.”

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration is an amalgam of around six political parties, which pledged to fight for restoration of J&K’s special status, abrogated by the Centre on August 5 last year.

Shows Centre's nervousness: Mehbooba

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said that Enforcement Department's sudden summon to Dr Abdullah displays Government of India's nervousness about mainstream parties in J&K fighting as one unit.

"ED’s sudden summon to Farooq sahib displays the extent of GOIs nervousness about mainstream parties in J&K fighting as one unit. Also reeks of political vendetta & won't in the least blunt our collective resolve to fight for our rights," Ms. Mufti tweeted.