ED questions Farooq Abdullah in Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association case

The money laundering case alleging misappropriation of ₹43.69 crore is based on an FIR registered in 2015 by the CBI on a direction from the J&K High Court

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah in connection with the alleged misappropriation of funds of the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association, of which he was the president.

Mr. Abdullah, whose statements have been recorded in the case multiple times since 2018, was summoned again to the ED’s Srinagar office for another round of questioning.

The move came days after he along with Mehbooba Mufti, who was recently released after 14 months of detention, and some other political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir came together on the issue of Article 370.

The ED’s money laundering case alleging misappropriation of ₹43.69 crore is based on an FIR registered in 2015 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a direction from the J&K High Court.

The CBI has already filed a charge sheet against Mr. Abdullah, former JKCA general secretary Saleem Khan, treasurer Ahsan Ahmad Mirza and a senior J&K Bank executive, Bashir Ahmad Misgar.

In September 2019, the ED had arrested Mr. Mirza under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after he could not explain the transaction that were under scrutiny.

It was alleged that between 2002 and 2011, the Board of Control for Cricket in India had granted ₹112 crore to the JKCA for infrastructure development and promotion of cricket. However, funds to the tune of ₹43.69 crore were allegedly diverted.