They will keep troubling us till elections: Farooq Abdullah on ED summons

May 31, 2022 13:50 IST

He appeared before the ED in its Srinagar office in connection with Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association scam

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah, who appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Srinagar on Tuesday, said such summons “will keep troubling us till elections are held”.

“I don’t want to say anything [on the ED summons]. Till the elections are held, they [ED] will keep troubling us,” Dr. Abdullah said, as he appeared before the ED in its Srinagar office in Rajbagh area.

The ED had summoned him in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) scam. This is the third time Dr. Abdullah, who was the president of the JKCA from 2001 to 2011, is being questioned by the ED.

Dr. Abdullah was questioned in 2019 and 2020 by the ED, which is investigating the alleged misappropriation of funds by the JKCA.

Funds to the tune of ₹113.67 crore were released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India from 2002-03 up to December 2011 towards the JKCA. There are allegations that there were variations in the two sets of balance sheets of around ₹10 crores for the financial years 2007-08, 2008-09, and 2009-10.