Enforcement Directorate records statements in Sushant case

11 August 2020 22:08 IST

Shruti Modi, former manager of Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, appeared before the ED for the third round of questioning under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The Enforcement Directorate recorded the statements of two persons on Tuesday in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Shruti Modi, former manager of Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, appeared before the ED for the third round of questioning under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The agency sought some documents from her for verification.

Sushant’s sister Mithu Singh, who had reached his residence in the afternoon of June 14, shortly after his body was found hanging from a ceiling fan, also recorded her statement. Ms. Singh was one of the five persons present in the house when the police reached the spot.

In the case alleging abetment of suicide, criminal conspiracy, cheating, wrongful restraint and confinement, the Central Bureau of Investigation has started its probe and recorded the testimonies of Sushant’s father and a few other relatives.

The CBI team is reconstructing the sequence of events leading up to the incident and is also consulting with forensic experts to examine all the available evidence. If necessary, the agency may resort to dummy test to verify the statements of witnesses pertaining to the position in which the body was found. The doctors who had conducted post-mortem may also be examined.