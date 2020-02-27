CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar to address rally in Patna on February 27

Patna

27 February 2020 10:27 IST

“My rally is based on morality and has nothing to do with politics,” he says, after protests against his visit

Communist Party of India leader and former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar, who has been on Jan Gan Man yatra and addressed public meetings across the State for the last one month to make people aware about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register, will be addressing the concluding rally at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on Thursday noon.

During his yatra to all 38 districts of Bihar, Mr. Kumar’s cavalcade was attacked nine times at different places.

Groups of youth shouting pro-CAA, NRC, NPR and “Kanhaiya Go Back” slogans pelted stones, threw slippers, shoes, ink, eggs and engine oil on his entourage. However, Mr. Kumar escaped unhurt each time but window panes of vehicles were damaged.

At every public meeting of Mr. Kumar, a large number of people, especially youth, turned up to hear him. State Congress leader and party MLA Shakeel Ahmad Khan, also a former JNUSU resident, accompanied him, along with local CPI leaders during his yatra.

“My rally is based on morality and has nothing to do with politics”, Mr. Kumar said.

Apparently alarmed with a large number of people participating in Mr. Kumar’s public meetings, especially in Seemanchal (border) areas of northeast Bihar, Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh too began touring these areas to convince people about CAA, NRC and NPR.

The rally in Patna is likely to be attended by Mahatma Gandhi’s great grandson Tushar Gandhi, social activist Medha Patkar, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh and others.

“We’re also expecting social activist Yogendra Yadav and Swara Bhaskar”, said Mr. Khan.

When asked about the Bihar Assembly recently unanimously passing a resolution against the proposed NRC in the State, Mr. Khan said, “We’re not satisfied with the resolution as it says nothing about CAA…besides, we do not know whether the Centre will accept such a resolution or not”.