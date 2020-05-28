Coronavirus | Punjab reports 19 cases

CHANDIGARH

28 May 2020 20:23 IST

Issues guidelines for persons travelling by trains.

Punjab recorded 19 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Thursday taking the tally to 2,158, according to an official statement.

The Health Department said the major chunk, seven and four, were reported from Amritsar and Hoshiarpur districts respectively. The active cases are 172 and 1,946 patients have been cured till May 28, it said. It also issued the guidelines for persons travelling by trains.

“All passengers must wear mask and maintain social distancing. Only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the platform [no attendants are allowed]. It is also mandatory that all such passengers will undergo thermal screening before entering the platform and passengers must reach 45 minutes before the departure time,” said the statement.