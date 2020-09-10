Coronavirus | Kolkata Metro lists dos and don’ts for passengers

Kolkata

10 September 2020 02:40 IST

Though the Kolkata Metro is yet to announce dates for resumption of services, it issued a set of dos and don’ts for passengers.

The dos for maintaining COVID-19 safety norms include that all passengers should wear masks, sanitise hands from sanitiser dispensers placed at each platform before boarding a train, use smart cards, help metro staff check body temperature and use specified gates for entry or exits.

The don’ts include passengers with fever/cough, cold not taking the Metro, no touching of handrails, escalators and elders and children not encouraged to take the Metro.

Advertising

Advertising

Also read: Coronavirus | Banks allowed to operate on Saturdays in West Bengal

The Metro asked the passengers to use only smart cards for using the services and they will have to get their body temperature checked through thermal screening at the time of entry. The West Bengal government and Kolkata Metro officials have agreed on issuing e-passes before the commencement of a journey to avoid overcrowding at the metro stations and in trains.

Special services

Meanwhile, Metro will run special services on Sunday (September 13) for the benefit of NEET aspirants.

“A total of 66 services [33 UP and 33 DN] will be run on that day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from both ends, i.e. Noapara and Kavi Subhash stations. These services will be available every 15 minutes. No token will be issued to commuters,” a Metro statement said.