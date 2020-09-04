Coronavirus | Banks allowed to operate on Saturdays in West Bengal

Banks, which usually operate on alternate Saturdays, were asked by the State government to remain shut on weekends in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic

The West Bengal government has allowed banks to operate on working Saturdays as part of further relaxations in COVID-related restrictions, according to an order.

Banks, which usually operate on alternate Saturdays, were asked by the State government to remain shut on weekends in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision to allow banking operations on Saturdays was taken in view of the current COVID-19 situation and the relaxation in different activities permitted by the government outside the containment zones, the order issued on September 3 said.

All bank branches will be allowed to operate on working Saturdays, it added.

The second and fourth Saturdays of every month are banking holidays.

In an order issued on July 20, the West Bengal government asked banks to declare all Saturdays as holidays.