Coronavirus | Banks allowed to operate on Saturdays in West Bengal

The West Bengal government has allowed banks to operate on working Saturdays as part of further relaxations in COVID-related restrictions, according to an order.
Banks, which usually operate on alternate Saturdays, were asked by the State government to remain shut on weekends in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision to allow banking operations on Saturdays was taken in view of the current COVID-19 situation and the relaxation in different activities permitted by the government outside the containment zones, the order issued on September 3 said.
All bank branches will be allowed to operate on working Saturdays, it added.
The second and fourth Saturdays of every month are banking holidays.
In an order issued on July 20, the West Bengal government asked banks to declare all Saturdays as holidays.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath