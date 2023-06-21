ADVERTISEMENT

Border Security Force recovers 14 packets of suspected narcotics in Punjab's Ferozepur

June 21, 2023 04:44 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - Ferozepur

BSF troops observed suspicious footmarks near the village Gandhu Kilcha in the Ferozepur district while carrying out area domination patrol

ANI

Border Security Force recover 5.26 kg heroin after hearing the sound of a Pakistani drone at Rai village, in Amritsar. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Border Security Force (BSF) on June 21 recovered 14 small packets of narcotic items suspected to be heroin of approximately 500 grams near Gandhu Kilcha village in Punjab's Ferozepur district, BSF in its release said.

According to the release, BSF troops observed suspicious footmarks near the village while carrying out area domination patrol and recovered suspected heroin packets wrapped with yellow adhesive tape following a search.

The BSF in its release said, "On Wednesday at about 06:45 hrs, BSF troops while carrying out area domination patrol ahead of the border fence observed suspicious footmarks near Village Gandu Kilcha, in Ferozepur."

"Further, during search, BSF troops recovered 14 small packets of narcotic items suspected to be heroin, gross weight approx 500 gms, wrapped with yellow adhesive tape ahead of the border fence," they added.

"Vigilant troops of BSF, once again, were able to foil the nefarious designs of smugglers," the BSF said.

