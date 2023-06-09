HamberMenu
BSF intercepts Pakistani drone at Amritsar, foils smuggling attempt, recovers narcotics

When the large packet was opened, five packets of heroin were found in it weighing 5.26 kilograms, the BSF said

June 09, 2023 09:45 am | Updated 09:45 am IST - Amritsar

ANI
In a joint operation, BSF troops recovered a Pakistani drone that violated Indian airspace near Bhaini Rajputana village in Amritsar on Thursday.

In a joint operation, BSF troops recovered a Pakistani drone that violated Indian airspace near Bhaini Rajputana village in Amritsar on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a Pakistani drone along the International Border near Rai village in the Amritsar sector in Punjab in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

"Depth deployed troops of @BSF_Punjab heard the sound of #Pakistani drone & dropping by it. On searching 1 big packet containing 5.260 kg heroin has been recovered near Village Rai, District- #Amritsar," it tweeted.

ALSO READ
BSF guns down Pak drone near international border in Amritsar

The BSF team was joined by the police in the search operation in which one large packet, suspected to be contraband, wrapped in a yellow-coloured adhesive tape was recovered from the farming field on the outskirts of the Rear Kakkar village in Amritsar. A green colour nylon rope and a hook attached to the packet were also found.

"During the search, 1 big packet, suspected to be contraband, wrapped in a yellow-coloured adhesive tape along with 1 green colour nylon rope and hook attached to the packet was recovered from the farming field on the outskirts of Rear Kakkar. On the opening of the packet, 5 packets of heroin with a gross weight of 5.260 kgs was found," the BSF Punjab Frontier said in a statement.

When the large packet was opened, five packets of heroin were found in it weighing 5.26 kilograms, the BSF said.

"Another nefarious attempt of Pakistan to smuggle contraband item foiled due to timely joint efforts of BSF and Punjab Police in Amritsar Sector," the BSF said in an official statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, the BSF recovered a Pakistani drone along the International Border in the Amritsar sector. BSF troops heard a mild buzzing sound of a suspected drone near Bhaini Rajputana village of Amritsar district and immediately reacted to intercept it.

