ADVERTISEMENT

BJP stir in Bengal Assembly over Adenovirus deaths

March 09, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - Kolkata

The CM had on Monday said in the assembly that six children died in the state due to Adenovirus, and urged people to start using face masks again to combat the menace.

PTI

Kolkata, West Bengal, Leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari | File Photo | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

Accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of not doing enough to check the spread of adenovirus, the BJP on Thursday demanded a statement from the Chief Minister on the recent deaths caused by the infection.

The BJP legislature party, towards the end of the first half of the assembly session, moved an adjournment motion demanding a discussion on Adenovirus scare, but speaker Biman Banerjee refused to admit it, prompting the saffron party legislators to stage a protest in the House.

The speaker then adjourned the House for recess.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, talking to reporters, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, "We wanted a discussion in the House on Adenovirus. It was not allowed, and so we had to resort to protests. The state had been trying to hide facts and figures about the number of cases and deaths."

The CM had on Monday said in the assembly that six children died in the state due to Adenovirus, and urged people to start using face masks again to combat the menace.

Reacting to BJP's protest in the assembly, junior state Health Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said the opposition party has made it a “habit” of skipping CM’s speech and then cribbing over the same issue.

"Whenever the Chief Minister delivers a speech in the house, the opposition makes it a point to remain absent, and then seek a statement. Why is the opposition party of our state behaving so irresponsibly?" she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US