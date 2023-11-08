ADVERTISEMENT

Bihar: 95.49% people don't own any vehicle, says caste survey report

November 08, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Patna

The report said that 12.48 crore of the 13.07 crore people don’t own any vehicle.

PTI

The detailed report also threw light on migration from Bihar. | Photo Credit: PTI

A whopping 95.49%% of people of Bihar don’t own any vehicle, while only 3.8% have two-wheelers and a minuscule 0.11% have cars, according to the caste survey report.

The detailed report, which also threw light on migration from Bihar, said that 45.78 lakh people are working in other states, while 2.17 lakh are abroad.

The report, which was tabled in both Houses of the Legislature on Tuesday, said that 12.48 crore of the 13.07 crore people don’t own any vehicle.

“Only 49.68 lakh people, or around 3.8% of the population, own two-wheelers, while just 5.72 lakh people, or 0.11%, have four-wheelers. Only 1.67 lakh people, or 0.13%, own tractors,” it stated.

A total of 11.99 lakh of the 2.01 crore people belonging to general category own two-wheelers.

Of the 2.17 lakh people who have gone abroad, 23,738 are engaged in higher studies. Among those working in other countries, 76,326 people belong to the general category.

Similarly, 45,78,669 people from Bihar, or 3.5% of the population, are working in other states.

The Bihar government tabled a report on the economic condition of 215 Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes in the Legislature on Tuesday.

