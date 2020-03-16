Arunachal puts off survey of road through tiger reserve

Pema Khandu.

We are committed to preserving Pakke Tiger Reserve for coming generations, says CM.

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Monday decided to “keep in abeyance” the survey work for a road through the Pakke Tiger Reserve (PTR). The project had attracted criticism from wildlife activists, film personalities and political leaders.

A 40km stretch of the ‘East-West Industrial Corridor’ road proposed to connect Seijosa in Pakke Kessang district and Bhalukpong in West Kameng district of the State passes through PTR, a biodiversity hotspot of the eastern Himalayas.

“We cannot afford to destroy our planet’s natural wealth. All survey work for the proposed road through PTR is kept in abeyance following an initial review meeting with the Chief Secretary, and Commissioner-Public Works Department (PWD) today [Monday],” the State’s Chief Minister Pema Khandu said.

He also said that local stakeholders would be part of the next review meeting on the road project.

Seijosa-based environment activist Tana Jorjo Tara had through a Right to Information (RTI) petition raised the alarm over the proposed road through PTR. The Hindu had reported the development in February.

‘Most protected’

Mr. Khandu observed that PTR, home to over 2,000 species of plants, 300 species of birds, 40 species of mammals, 30 species of amphibians and 36 species of reptiles, is one of the most protected sanctuaries in the country and the pride and treasure of Arunachal Pradesh.

“As many species of flora and fauna are globally threatened, and PTR is one of the last remaining strongholds left for these species, we are committed to preserving it for our coming generations. We are aware that any infrastructural development that can be detrimental to the tiger reserve in the future need to be considered seriously before proposing it,” he said.