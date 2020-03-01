Shelve proposed road through tiger reserve: Maharashtra MLA writes to Arunachal CM

A Maharashtra legislator has appealed to the Arunachal Pradesh government not to pursue a proposed highway through a tiger reserve.

In a letter to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on February 24, MLA Bhimrao Dhondibar Tapkir expressed concern over the proposal to construct the East-West Industrial Corridor through the “nationally and globally important” Pakke Tiger Reserve.

Environment and wildlife activists in Arunachal Pradesh have opposed the idea of a 40-km elevated stretch of the 692.7 km project through the tiger reserve.

“I understand the need for better road connectivity for people living in many areas across your State, but it shouldn’t come at the cost of loss of biodiversity. It is important to consider that there are no villages or towns within the area that the proposed road will pass through and there are currently existing alternate routes...,” wrote Mr. Tapkir, who represents the Khadakwasla Assembly constituency.

Pointing out that the idea of a road through the reserve would be disastrous for the existing wildlife, the MLA requested Mr. Khandu to ensure the project was shelved.

The Hindu had reported on the highway proposal after Seijosa-based green activist Tana Jorjo Tara received documents related to the project through RTI. The administrative office of the tiger reserve is located at Seijosa, which is in the frontier State’s East Kameng district.