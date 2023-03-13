Oscars 2023 win: PM Modi, leaders greet 'RRR', 'The Elephant Whisperers' teams

March 13, 2023 11:01 am | Updated 12:04 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, March 13, 2023, said India is proud and elated with ‘Naatu Naatu’ winning an Oscar, and hailed the song as one that will be remembered for years to come.

He also congratulated the entire team of Tamil documentary The Elephant Whisperers after it created history at the 95th Academy Awards by becoming the maiden Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Subject category.

Also read: Tollywood roars for RRR as ‘Naatu Naatu’ wins big on Oscar night

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the peppy, foot-tapping chartbuster from SS Rajamouli's Telugu period action film RRR winning the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category, Mr. Modi tweeted, "Exceptional! The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come." "Congratulations to MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud," he said.

‘Naatu Naatu’, ‘Naacho Naacho’ in Hindi, is composed by Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose.

In another tweet, Mr. Modi also congratulated director Kartiki Gonsalves, producer Guneet Monga and the entire team of The Elephant Whisperers for winning the Oscars.

"Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature," the Prime Minister said.

Venkaiah, Kharge, Rahul hail wins

Former Vice President Venkaiah Nadu took to Twitter to congratulated the RRR team.

“Congratulations to composer Keeravani garu, lyricist Chandra Bose, ace director Rajamouli garu, & the crew of #RRR movie for making history by winning the prestigious #Oscar Award for the Best Original Song for the popular number, #NaatuNaatu.” Mr. Venkaiah Nadu tweeted.

Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge also congratulated the RRR team on Twitter for their success. “We join millions of Indians in rejoicing at the great news of #NaatuNaatu from ‘RRR’ winning the #Oscar for Best Original Song. Thank you for bringing so much joy and happiness to India. Many Congratulations to the entire team of @RRRMovie.” Mr. Kharge tweeted.

Lauding the win of The Elephant Whisperers, Mr. Gandhi said the heartwarming story of India’s efforts in elephant conservation from the Madumalai Forest Reserve has brought accolades to the country and made every Indian proud. “Congratulations @guneetm for winning the Oscars for the Best Documentary, short film. Truly, well deserved,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi congratulated director Kartiki Gonsalves, producer Guneet Monga and the entire team of T he Elephant Whisperers for winning the Oscar.

“These two women have made India proud with their heart-warming showcase of the beauty and importance of wildlife conservation,” the former Congress chief said.

Hailing the Oscars win for ‘Naatu Naatu, Mr. Gandhi said the song India danced to has truly gone global.

“Congratulations MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose and the entire RRR team for winning the Best Original Song at the Oscars for Naatu Naatu,” he said.

A proud moment for the Indian cinema: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday congratulated India’s Oscar winners The Elephant Whisperers and RRR and said their accolade was a proud moment for every Indian.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mr. Kejriwal said, “This is a proud moment for the Indian film industry as well as the entire country. Congratulations to the team of ‘RRR’ film for winning the Oscars for your wonderful song.” “Huge congratulations to the entire team behind ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ for winning the Oscar in the Best Documentary Short film category. You have made every Indian proud,” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.