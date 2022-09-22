One-man, one-post commitment expected to be maintained: Rahul Gandhi on Congress presidential polls

Ashok Gehlot had on September 21 hinted his unwillingness to give up Rajasthan chief ministership to contest an open Congress presidential poll

PTI Kochi:
September 22, 2022 17:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. File | Photo Credit: PTI

With the Congress presidential polls round the corner, party leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said decisions, including that of one-man, one-post, taken at the chintan shivir at Udaipur in Rajasthan earlier this year are expected to be followed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to queries during a press conference held between the first and second leg of the day’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Mr. Gandhi said the Congress president was not just an organisational position, it is an ideological post and a belief system.

"What we decided at Udaipur, we expect that commitment to be maintained," Mr. Gandhi said on being asked whether he would stand by the Udaipur chintan shivir decision on one-man, one-post.

Also read | Congress presidential polls may see Gehlot versus Tharoor contest as Sonia assures Gandhis’ neutrality

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gandhi, also the MP from Wayanad, said he would advise whosoever becomes the president of the party that they should remember that the post represents a set of ideas, a belief system and a vision of India.

Another piece of advice he had for the contestants in the party's presidential polls was that "you are taking a historic position. A position that defines and has defined a particular view of India."

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

On the nation-wide raids on the offices and other premises of the Popular Front of India (PFI), Mr. Gandhi said that "all forms of communalism regardless where they come from should be combated." "There should be zero tolerance towards communalism and it should be combated," he added.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot arrived in Kerala amidst speculation as to who all would be contesting the party's presidential polls.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Indian National Congress
political parties
Rajasthan
Kerala
Kochi

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app