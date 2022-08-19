NIA chargesheets four suspects in terror case

Police personnel outside the police quarters where sleuths of the National Investigation Agency are interrogating two youth in Erode, Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: Govarthan M.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on August 18 chargesheeted four suspects on charges of recruiting cadre for the “Khilafah Party of India” and other outfits floated on the lines of proscribed terrorist organisations such as the ISIS, al-Qaeda and National Thowheed Jamaat of Sri Lanka.

The case pertains to an alleged conspiracy by five suspects for threatening people and police officials and also attempting to murder police personnel during a vehicle check on February 21, 2022 in Mayiladuthurai.

Also Read NIA picks up two youth from Erode for questioning

They were also allegedly involved in spreading hatred and conspired for the secession of a part of India and to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country by forming outfits such as “Khilafah Party of India”, “Khilafah Front of India”, “Intellectual Students of India”. The suspects allegedly associated themselves with the proscribed terrorist organisations, including ISIS/Daesh, al-Qaeda and National Thowheed Jamaat of Sri Lanka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Secret meetings

The NIA, which took over the investigation from the Tamil Nadu Police, said probe had revealed that the accused persons chargesheeted in the case held secret meetings in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala and Mannadi, Chennai, to pursue their conspiracy and recruit members for the outfits.

During searches incriminating material was recovered which revealed that the suspects were in contact with ISIS handlers and used images, messages, magazines, videos pertaining to the banned organisations to indoctrinate and radicalise gullible youth.

The Delhi unit of the NIA, which investigated the case, filed the chargesheet in a special court here against Sathil Batcjs alias Sathik Batcha Thuraabi, R. Ashiq alias Mohammed Ashiq Elahi, A. Mohamed Irfan and Rahamathulla alias Rahamath U under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act, 1959, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.