NIA picks up two youth from Erode for questioning

Search operation was based on leads from two terror suspects arrested earlier

Police personnel posted for security outside a house during the search operation carried out by sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Erode, Tamil Nadu, on July 26, 2022 night. | Photo Credit: Govarthan M.

In an operation that lasted for over five hours, sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) searched a house at Manickampalayam in Erode city and picked up two youngsters for questioning on Tuesday night.

Sources in the district police, who were posted for security outside the house during the search operation, said that a terror suspect Akhtar Hussain was arrested by the NIA and Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) at Tilak Nagar in Bengaluru on Monday.

Based on inquiries, the CCB arrested another terror suspect Abdul Mondal alias Zuba from Salem on Tuesday. Interrogation pointed fingers at two persons in Erode and the team searched their house on Tuesday night. Of the five persons in the house, two were picked up by the team. A laptop, sim cards and a bank pass book were also seized from the house. The team left at 11.30 p.m.

Sources said Zuba who was reportedly in contact with terror outfits, had contacted two youngsters in Erode. “They could have been taken to Bengaluru for further inquiry”, said a senior police official who added that further details are not available with the district police.