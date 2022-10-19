New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi

PM Modi said that the air base coming up at Deesa in Banaskantha in North Gujarat will emerge as an effective centre for the security of the country

PTI Gandhinagar
October 19, 2022 12:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the Defence Expo 2022 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar on October 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a new airbase coming up in north Gujarat near India-Pakistan border and said it will emerge as an effective centre for the country's security.

Speaking after inaugurating the Defence Expo 2022 in Gujarat capital Gandhinagar, PM Modi also said that defence forces will release a list of 101 more items that cannot be imported. With this 411 defence-related goods can only be procured locally, the PM said.

Also Read | India-U.K. form Joint Working Group to further defence cooperation

"This will give a major boost to the Indian defence industry,” Mr. Modi said. The PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian companies are participating in it for the first time.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Modi said the air base coming up at Deesa in Banaskantha in North Gujarat will "emerge as an effective centre for the security of the country. The PM also said that the exports of Indian defence products have increased eight times in the last few years.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The country has come a long way, as "earlier we used to release pigeons and now we release cheetahs", PM Modi added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi
Gujarat

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app