Morning Digest | KKR enters IPL final after dramatic last ball six; Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS, and more

14 October 2021 07:36 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Rahul Tripathi struck a stunning six in the penultimate delivery after opener Venkatesh Iyer's brilliant half century to help Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by three wickets in the drama-filled second qualifier and enter the IPL final on Wednesday.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) on Wednesday at 6.15 p.m. The former PM was admitted to the cardio neuro section of the Institute. Hospital authorities refused to give details about his medical condition.

The Union Home Ministry has enhanced the powers of the Border Security Force (BSF) to “arrest, search and seize” within 50 km from the international boundary in Assam, West Bengal and Punjab. Such operational powers of the BSF, a Central armed police force under the Union, will also be applicable to the newly created Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, according to a notification published in the Gazette of India on October 11.

Advertising

Advertising

Breaking away from tradition, President Ram Nath Kovind will celebrate Dasara this year with jawans in Ladakh's Drass area. Traditionally, the President has been participating in Dasara celebrations in the national capital. According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communiqué issued on Wednesday, the President will visit Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir on October 14 and 15.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) of the Indian Army General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Wednesday called on Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, during his ongoing, four-day visit to the island nation.

Investment activity rebounded sharply between July and September after a dip in the COVID-hit first quarter of the year, lifting fresh investment commitments in the first half of 2021-22 by 13.5% over pre-pandemic levels, as per Projects Today’s latest survey on fresh investments.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said the Centre has appointed an enquiry officer to probe charges against former West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, who was showcaused by the Modi government for skipping a cyclone review meeting with the Prime Minister in May.

Congress leader Harish Rawat’s comments that the rebels who had caused the collapse of the government headed by him in Uttarakhand in 2016 “apologise for their sins” before returning to the party, led to a war of words between the Congress and the BJP.

In a bid to curb the persistently high inflation in edible oils, the government has decided to exempt crude palm, soya-bean and sunflower seed oils from customs duty, and slash the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) levied on their imports from October 14 till March 31, 2022. The customs duty on edible grade palm, sunflower and soya-bean oils is being virtually halved as well, from 32.5% to 17.5% for the same period, with no cess levied on their imports.

The police chief in the town of Kongsberg said there was “a confrontation” between officers and the assailant, but he did not elaborate. Two other people were wounded and hospitalised in intensive care, including an officer who was off duty and inside the shop where the attack took place, police said.

Notice issued to Union of India, through the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on a plea to set up an audit and scrutiny mechanism of the bills of COVID-19 patients who have accused private hospitals of swindling them.

Talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri struck twice to lead a beleaguered India to a 3-1 win over hosts Maldives in their final league match and enter the final of the SAFF Championships on Wednesday. Chhetri scored in the 62nd and 71st minutes after Manvir Singh had given India the lead in the 33rd minute in the must-win match for India.

Syrian air defenses responded Wednesday to an Israeli airstrike targeting areas close to the historic Syrian town of Palmyra in the central province of Homs, state television reported. The report quoted an unidentified military official as saying the strike occurred shortly before midnight and targeted a telecommunications tower and some posts around it, only causing material damage.

“Muslims, Sikhs and Hindus are being divided across the country. If this won’t stop forthwith, India won’t exist. To save India, we all have to stay firm and united,” Dr. Abdullah said.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has named Meghalaya Environment and Forest Minister James Sangma as the winner of the Progressive Business Concept Award for promoting vegan pineapple leather. Apart from encouraging farmers in the State to go for pineapple leather production, Mr. Sangma also had plans to open a climate change museum and introduce climate change in the school curricula, PETA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Life imitated art as actor William Shatner, 90, who played the iconic Star Trek character Captain James T. Kirk, became the oldest person to fly into space on Wednesday morning. Mr. Shatner was part of a crew of four, in ‘New Shepard’, a space capsule from Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’s spaceflight company.

The Chinese virtually taking over this year’s Asian women’s quartermile rankings — they now occupy seven of the top 10 rungs, including the top four — should be a big worry for Indians. Heading the chart is 29-year-old Huizhen Yang, 2015 Asian 400m champion, who clocked 51.63s for the National Games gold in Xi’an last month. Behind her are 19-year-old Guojuan Liu (51.94s) and Chunyu Wang (52s), who was also fifth in the 800m at the Tokyo Olympics, and Zenghuan Tong (52.17s). Never before has the Asian list looked so crowded with Chinese presence in the last 10 years.

A former Marine battalion commander relieved of his duties after he made comments critical of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan will plead guilty in a special court-martial, his attorney said on Wednesday. Tim Parlatore, an attorney representing Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, told The Associated Press that his client will accept responsibility for his actions during the court-martial scheduled to begin Thursday at Camp Lejeune.

Kolkata Knight Riders almost committed harakiri in what seemed like an easy run chase against Delhi Capitals in the IPL Qualifier two on Wednesday and captain Eoin Morgan said a proper postmortem of the last four overs will be done later. Chasing 136 to win, KKR were cruising at 123 for 1 in 15.5 overs but the match took an incredibly dramatic turn when they lost five wickets for seven runs, with four batters getting out for nought.