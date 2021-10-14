Politics of religious divide has to stop, says Farooq Abdullah

We have to fight the enemies unitedly, says National Conference president

National Conference (NC) president and MP Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said India won’t exist if the trend to divide people in the name of religion is not stopped.

“Muslims, Sikhs and Hindus are being divided across the country. If this won’t stop forthwith, India won’t exist. To save India, we all have to stay firm and united,” Dr. Abdullah said.

Dr. Abdullah, accompanied by top NC leaders Nasir Aslam Wani, Shammi Oberoi and Tanvir Sadiq, attended the “Antim Ardas” of deceased principal Supinder Kour at Gurudwara Shaheed Bungha, Baghat. Kour was killed by militants inside a Srinagar school last week.

“We have to fight the enemies unitedly and don’t need to be afraid of them,” Dr. Abdullah said.